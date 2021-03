Shah Rukh Khan's co-star is 25 | What is little Gia doing now? | Oneindia News

Remember Jhanak Shukla?

She was the much loved child performer in any Hindi movie and serial back in the day.

She was the little co-star of Shah Rukh Khan in Kal Ho Na Ho in which she played Gia.

She also endeared herself to audiences in Karishma Ka Karishma playing a robot.

What is she up to now?

#ShahRukhKhan #JhanakShukla #KalHoNaHo