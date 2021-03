Sakshi Malik's photo used illegally in Nani's V movie | Oneindia News

The Bombay High Court has asked Amazon Prime Video to take down the Telugu movie V where actress Sakshi Malik's photo was allegedly used without her permission.

Her advocates told the court that this was a 'wholly unauthorised invasion of privacy and unauthorised use of private material.'

The court too felt that there is a case of defamation.

