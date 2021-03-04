Pro-democracy protesters scuffle with police in northern Thailand

Anti-establishment protesters scuffled with police during a rally in northern Thailand on March 2.

Footage shows a crowd of protesters pushing against riot police holding shields and batons in Khon Kaen province.

Protest leader Wachirawit Tessrimuang called for the country’s lese majeste laws to be abolished and for the monarchy to be reformed.

Activists are also campaigning for the country’s military government to step down and changes in the constitution before new elections.

Anti-establishment protests erupted across Thailand towards the end of 2020.

Activists are calling for sweeping social reforms including the resignation of Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, a new constitution and reforms to the monarchy, which is the wealthiest in the world and commands vast power within the country.

However, officials have cracked down on protests in recent months by arresting leaders.

Dozens have so far been charged and remanded in custody in efforts to stop the movement.