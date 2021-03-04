1000 officers deployed to save burning nature preserve in eastern India

A large forest fire is threatening a major nature reserve in eastern India, prompting a major effort by authorities to fight the blaze.

Footage from March 3 shows the ongoing fires in the Similipal National Park in Mayurbhanj district, Odisha.

The government of Odisha ordered over 1000 officers and workers together with 40 vehicles as part of an effort to suppress the fires.

The reserve is home to over 50 endangered species including the Indian elephant and Royal Bengal Tiger.