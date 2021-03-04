Possible Plot To Breach the Capitol Cancels House Session on Thursday

The House of Representatives has cancelled its Thursday session after a new law enforcement bulletin warned quote “militia violent extremists” could potentially threaten the Capitol.
Veuer’s Maria Mercedes Galuppo has the story.
The House of Representatives has cancelled its Thursday session after a new law enforcement bulletin warned quote “militia violent extremists” could potentially threaten the Capitol.
Veuer’s Maria Mercedes Galuppo has the story.
The U.S. House of Representatives canceled its planned Thursday session, after the Capitol Police warned on Wednesday that a..
Warning comes as leaders in House of Representatives cancel plans for session on Thursday