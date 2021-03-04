House cancels session after police warn of Capitol plot

The U.S. House of Representatives canceled its planned Thursday session, after the Capitol Police warned on Wednesday that a militia group could be plotting to breach the building that was subjected to a deadly attack on Jan.

The latest warning comes amid heightened security at the Capitol building, spurred by January's deadly attack there by supporters of former President Donald Trump.

The House had scheduled for Thursday to debate and vote on a police reform bill, but a Democratic aide said plans changed after intelligence that "an identified militia group" could present a security threat.

Some right-wing conspiracy theorists have falsely claimed that Trump, who lost the election to President Joe Biden, should be sworn in for a second term on Thursday on a day some have described as quote "true Inauguration Day." Before 1937, some U.S. Presidents had been inaugurated on March 4, but ever since, the official day has remained Jan.

20.

Earlier this week, a House official notified lawmakers of a possible security threat spanning Thursday through Saturday.

The Justice Department has so far charged over 300 people who took part in January's siege of the Capitol, including members of right-wing extremist groups the Oath Keepers and the Proud Boys.

In a statement, it said the United States Capitol Police Department is quote "aware of and prepared for any potential threats," and working with local, state and federal agencies to prevent them.

Meanwhile, the Senate will convene as planned on Thursday to debate Biden's $1.9 trillion economic relief bill.