Trump praises Capitol rioters 'hugging and kissing the police'

Former President Donald Trump praised the US Capitol rioters during a phone interview with Fox News.
CNN’s Brian Stelter says Trump’s attempt to rewrite history is a “shame on the conscience of the country.”
Pentagon officials took more than three hours to approve a request by the U.S. Capitol Police for National Guard troops to back up..
House Democrats prosecuting Donald Trump's impeachment trial for inciting the deadly siege of the Capitol played chilling security..
Listen to U.S. Capitol Police radio calls as they attempt to hold back pro-Trump rioters during the January 6 electoral vote.