US Capitol Threats Have Feds on High Alert

An intelligence bulletin detailed the plans of militia extremists to stage another attack on the U.S. Capitol.

[Militia extremists] have allegedly threatened an attack against the U.S. Capitol using explosives to kill as many members of Congress as possible during the upcoming State of the Union address, Joint FBI and Department of Homeland Security Bulletin, via CNN.

March 4 is significant because conspiracy theorists view it as the date in which former President Donald Trump will return to office.

Historically, this date was used for presidential inaugurations up until the 1930s.

Lawmakers were put on alert Wednesday, prompting a House vote scheduled for Thursday to be moved up to Wednesday night.

The Senate will continue to debate the COVID-19 relief bill on Thursday.

The alert is symptomatic of a greater effort by federal agencies to avoid the same mistakes that led to the breaching of the U.S. Capitol on Jan.

6