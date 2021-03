CBS Sports To Air HBCU All-Star Game Beginning 2022 In New Orleans

A new college basketball showcase highlighting the best athletes from Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) is coming to CBS Television Network in 2022.

CBS Sports announced Thursday it is partnering with HBCU All-Stars LLC to air the event which will be played on the Sunday of Final Four weekend in the host city, airing live on CBS.

Katie Johnston reports.