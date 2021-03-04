WhatsApp Adds Voice and Video Calling to Desktop App

WhatsApp owner Facebook made the announcement on March 4.

With so many people still apart from their loved ones, and adjusting to new ways of working,.., Facebook, via press release.

... we want conversations on WhatsApp to feel as close to in-person as possible, regardless of where you are in the world or the technology you’re using, Facebook, via press release.

The new feature “makes it easier to work with colleagues, see your family more clearly on a bigger canvas or free up your hands to move around a room while talking.”.

Though similar to Zoom, FaceTime and Google Meet, WhatsApp's new offering currently only hosts one-on-one conversations.

If you're worried about privacy, rest assured that calls are "end-to-end encrypted.".

Voice and video calls on WhatsApp are end-to-end encrypted, so WhatsApp can’t hear or see them, whether you call from your phone or your computer, Facebook, via press release