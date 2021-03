Enhanced movie (2021) - Alanna Bale, George Tchortov, Adrian Holmes, Chris Mark

Enhanced Movie (2021) - Official Trailer (HD) - Vertical Entertainment - Plot synopsis: A young woman with enhanced abilities finds herself hunted down by a sinister government organization.

But when an even stronger enhanced serial killer emerges on the scene, agents and mutants are forced to question their allegiances.

Directed by James Mark starring Alanna Bale, George Tchortov, Adrian Holmes, Chris Mark release date March 26, 2021 (on VOD)