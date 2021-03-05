Alain Johannes: Life, Loss and the Power of Music

If you don't have a collection of Alain Johannes music in your arsenal you need to get busy buying.

For years this multi-talented singer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, producer, and engineer has been one of the most revered musicians in the industry and amongst his peers, including the late greats Chris Cornell and Frank Zappa.

His poetic lyrics and brilliant riffs cut right to your core.

We were fortunate to catch up with Johannes at his home studio in LA recently, to discuss his incredible journey and latest masterpieces, including; HUM.