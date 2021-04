The Serpent Trailer - Tahar Rahim, Jenna Coleman, Billy Howle

The Serpent - Official Trailer - Netflix - What does it take to catch a killer?

Inspired by real events, THE SERPENT reveals the story of serial conman Charles Sobhraj (Golden Globe nominee Tahar Rahim) and the remarkable attempts to bring him to justice.

Directed by Tom Shankland and Hans Herbots (various episodes) starring Tahar Rahim, Jenna Coleman, Billy Howle, Ellie Bamber, Amesh Edireweera, Tim McInnerny release date April 2, 2021 (on Netflix)