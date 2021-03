Burmese in Thailand took to the streets of Chiang Mai on Friday (March 5) to protest against the military coup.

Footage shows protesters holding posters of ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi and signs reading "respect our votes, free our president, free Aung San Suu Kyi" and "how many dead bodies UN need to take action."