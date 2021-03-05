Vietnamese man transforms old van into mobile home after installing solar panels on roof

A Vietnamese man has transformed an old van into a mobile home by installing several solar panels onto the roof.

Dinh Trung Ngan, who lives in Ho Chi Minh City, assembled three solar panels onto the roof of his vehicle allowing him to charge his phone and use his laptop, as well as for other electrical devices.

Ngan bought the van for 310 million Vietnamese Dong (£9,729) in 2015 in order to practise repairs on the vehicle.

He said: "Initially, I did not have electricity when working on the road, asking for help was very difficult, then I thought about solar panels.

"I did all the research by myself, after studying it, I found it beneficial since I also know a little about mechanics, so I did it myself.

"Every day I have to clean the panel because if there is dust or mist on the panel, the power capacity will be weak." This footage was filmed on March 2.