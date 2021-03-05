Trump and Allies Face 2nd Major US Capitol Insurrection Lawsuit

Trump and Allies Face , 2nd Major US Capitol Insurrection Lawsuit.

The suit was brought against former President Donald Trump, .

Donald Trump Jr..

Rudy Giuliani .

And Rep.

Mo Brooks (R - AL).

By former House impeachment manager Eric Swalwell (D - CA) on March 5.

The suit is an effort to hold Trump and his allies accountable for the Jan.

6 U.S. Capitol insurrection.

It alleges that by inciting the riot, Trump and his allies were in violation of the anti-terrorism act.

.

The Defendants, in short, convinced the mob that something was occurring that -- if actually true -- might indeed justify violence, and then sent that mob to the Capitol with violence-laced calls for immediate action, Lawsuit Filed Against Trump and Allies, via CNN.

The suit also cites civil rights laws that are meant to protect elected officials from intimidation.

It is one of more than 300 cases presently in courts connected to the Jan.

6 U.S. Capitol riots