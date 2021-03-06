Greek police user water cannon to disperse supporters of jailed hit man

Riot police in the Greek capital used water cannon and tear gas to disperse a protest today (March 6) in solidarity with the jailed leftist hit man, Dimitris Koufontinas.

Riot police in the Greek capital used water cannon and tear gas to disperse a protest today (March 6) in solidarity with the jailed leftist hit man, Dimitris Koufontinas.

Koufontinas, a former member of the now-defunct extreme leftist November 17 group, went on hunger strike at the beginning of January to demand a prison transfer.

Koufontinas was sentenced to life in prison for 13 murders committed between 1975 and 2000 when he acted as a hit man for the organisation.