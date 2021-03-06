Skip to main content
Global Edition
Saturday, March 6, 2021

Greek police user water cannon to disperse supporters of jailed hit man

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO
Duration: 01:00s 0 shares 1 views
Greek police user water cannon to disperse supporters of jailed hit man
Greek police user water cannon to disperse supporters of jailed hit man

Riot police in the Greek capital used water cannon and tear gas to disperse a protest today (March 6) in solidarity with the jailed leftist hit man, Dimitris Koufontinas.

Riot police in the Greek capital used water cannon and tear gas to disperse a protest today (March 6) in solidarity with the jailed leftist hit man, Dimitris Koufontinas.

Koufontinas, a former member of the now-defunct extreme leftist November 17 group, went on hunger strike at the beginning of January to demand a prison transfer.

Koufontinas was sentenced to life in prison for 13 murders committed between 1975 and 2000 when he acted as a hit man for the organisation.

You might like