Demonstrators backing New York laundry workers march to mark International Women's Day

Labour and women’s rights activists marched in Manhattan ahead of International Women’s Day (IWD) in support of workers alleging wrongful terminations and union-busting tactics by the Liox laundry service at a Wash Supply laundromat.

The protest started at a Liox location on the Lower East Side and concluded at the historic site of the 1911 fire at the Triangle Shirtwaist factory – where female immigrant workers were forced to toil in cramped, sweatshop conditions.

The 2021 IWD demonstration was led by the Laundry Workers Center, an organization that advocates for workers in the laundry, warehouse, and foodservice industries.

IWD on March 8 is a global day celebrating the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women.