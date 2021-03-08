International Women's Day honoured in New York City with music, speeches and a march

Demonstrators danced, sang and marched in Manhattan on the eve of International Women’s Day, calling for the ratification of the Equal Rights Amendment.

First introduced in the United States Congress in 1923, the proposed amendment to the federal Constitution would prohibit the denial of legal rights by the US or any state on account of sex.

The rally, which kicked off in Washington Square Park, featured a New York City-based, all-women Brazilian samba reggae drum line called Fogo Azul and a choral group called Sing Out, Louise!

Protesters later marched north in Manhattan chanting: “Get out of the way, pass the E.R.A.” The event was organized by Rise and Resist, an advocacy group established after former president Donald Trump's election victory in 2016.