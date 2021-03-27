3-26-21 SPORTS EXPRESS

Here is the Sports Express Wrap from Friday, March 26, 2021.

Welcome to sports are one sleep away from competing for a spot in the elite eight.

We'll hear from thteam ahead oftheir t houston.

Plus... yes it is march and yes there is football...the high school fall two season is coming in hot!

hello everyone and welcome to sports express.

We've got lots to get to tonight but first - high schoole one week into spring and we're talking football it felt like a fall night out in waterville tonight as the indians hosted clinton on the turf.

The fall two season has arrived and so have these players.

Both clinton and waterville seniors being recognized in each of their season openers.

Due to the postponement of the season, each of them have just 5 games listed on the schedule and if things couldn't get anymore different, hamilton has joined waterville to become a combined squad.

-- about two minutes left in the first quarter, clinton second down, warriors quarterback kole davignon fakes the hand off and he's out and running.

All he sees is open turf and the end zone.

He runs it in 43 yards for the touchdown.

-- spencer clinton would earn a safety to go up 8-0 to start the second quarter.

Midway through the frame, waterville's defense earns a safety.

To get on the board.

-- next play, clinton kick-off.

It's caught by waterville senior connor marriott who fights through tackles, manages to stay on his feet, and runs it down the left field line - 60 yards for the touchdown.

that would tie the score at the half.

And it would come down to the 4th quarter where davignon would score again for clinton and they held on to the lead to win 14-8.

Chelsea out in little falls - we head indoors for boys hoops.

The mounties at 1-6 host the poland tornadoes - looking for their first win.

third quarter - little falls leading by 11.

Aj blowers kicks to tyrese nyanjong - up and in plus the foul.

Free throw no good but it's 43-30 mounties.

then kade ozog goes to work.

Tipping the pass - he then gets it back off the feed from hunter houghtaling - and goes underneath for the bucket and-one.

He converts to bring the tornadoes within nine.

to the fourth - midway through.

Blowers can't connect on the corner three - but cole cleary battles on the glass and gets the putback.

Mounties by 11.

right back down the other way though - ozog...he's spectacular with the feet in soccer - but check out the handles here in basketball.

End-to- end - the spin cycle and the soft touch.

The senior finishing with a game-high 25 points.

with two and a half to play - it's a seven- point game.

Big triple here - john shepardson from the wing...three of his ten - that puts little falls up 10.

poland battling.

Ozog - another drive - dishing it off to houghtaling and he drops it in with contact for the whistle.

so the tornadoes hanging around - down eight with a minute remaining.

Gavin trumbull though with the dagger.

From the top of the key - drains the three to put it out of reach... ...he lead the mounties with 18 as little falls takes this one 59-47.

in herkimer - the magicians taking on town of webb - aka the old forge eskimos...who have yet to lose this season.

first quarter here - two-point game early.

Nice ball movement for herkimer - noah carpenter finishes it off at the rim.

Assist l'kuan colon.

Magicians up four.

eskimos trail by six a couple minutes later.

Cedric barkauskas taking it himself.

Strong drive - splits the 'd' - banks it in plus the foul.

15 points for number 15 tonight.

Old forge within four.

final seconds of the frame - herkimer up nine.

Jeffrey lyga puts it up - no good.

Aidan ploss - rips the ball clean out of kevin greco's hands and gets it go at the buzzer.

He had two bowls of wheaties this morning - just brute strength - herkimer up 20-9 after one.

to the second - old forge bringing it up the floor.

Roman mcgrady - nice feed down low to greco for the bucket.

It's a 12-point deficit for the eskimos.

enter jordan foote.

In a ten-point game - the senior - off the inbound...from way downtown...he shot that from the high school - steph curry range there for the three.

He lead with a game- high 24 points.

old forge trying to keep pace.

The vision again from roman mcgrady - this time hitting his brother roger with the lead pass on the break.

Roger finished with 15 as well.

but this was herkimer's night.

Foote - inside for colon.

The roll and the basket... (((score))) ...colon had 14.

The magicians able to keep the lead throughout as they win 66-52.

(((2-shot))) (((start music when second anchor starts talking))) that'll take us to the first intermission on sports eress.

Sti to come -the 4 hours away from their sweet 16 contest against houston.

We'll hear from the team as they look to keep their run going to the elite eight.

But coming up next...what's going on with the comets?

The latest on their covid-19 pause and when we may be ableo seehem return.now - ler scores from around the area in our sports express scoremaster.

welcome back aboard the express...it's been more than two weeks since we comets - along with the american hockey league - has announced that their weekend slate has been postponed as they continue to be affected by the league's covid-19 protocols.

The team was to play road games against the syracuse crunch on saturday and the rochester americans on sunday.

Make-up dates are still to be determined.

these make three games in five days that have been postponed for the comets...the team has now had seven consecutive games shelved.

They last played on march 10 at home against rochester - when the following day - the amerks announced a positive covid test.

That lead to a positive test within the comets organization.

The team did return to practice late last week and were intending to play on wednesday before that ended up having to be put off.

the comets have not disclosed whether or not this week's postponements are related to the previous positive case - or whether there have been additional cases since.

They are next scheduled for this coming wednesday the 31st against the crunch at the aud.

There is some hockey being played this weekend professionally.

The national women's hockey league returned from a pause for the isobel cup playoffs and there were some central new york connections involved.

Colgate grad breanne wilson- bennett plays for the toronto six - along with lindsey eastwood and shiann darkangelo - who both played for syracuse university.

Chelsea the six took on the boston pride in the semifinals - wilson- bennett did score for toronto...but ultimately they fell to boston 6-2.

The pride will be taking on the minnesota whitecaps in the isobel cup final tomorrow.

(((2-shot)))(((start music when second anchor speaks))) that brings us to our second intermission of sports express.

Coming up next..t's me for thsweet sixteenhear fromy being a double-digit seed isn't as bad as every thinks.

Plus...while her time at syracuse has come to and end, there's still lots of juice left in her basketball career.

It's so close, she can taste it.

Sweet 16.

The orange get set to take on two-seed houston in the midwest regional semifinals.

In an up and down season - 'cuse has found their stride at the perfect time.

This is the third time in the past five seasons that syracuse has made the sweet sixteen.

In 2018 they were also the number 11-seed.

Coach jim boeheim says that for this team to have performed inconsistently in the regular season, they are proving themsleves in the tournament.

Jim boeheim: i think this year we played better at the end of the year then and the two last home gam in the acctournament ss tournament we had a great first game against san diego state we really played well and then continued that on but i don't think it's a zone i think your defense helps you but you got to play well on both ends of the court.

get your rest tonight folks and maybe take a nap right before the game becuase it's going to be a late one.

Syracuse takes on number 2-seed houston for a spot in the elite eight tomorrow at 9:55 p- m.

as the men continue their run to a national title, syracuse women's tournament dance ended on tuesday.

But senior guard tiana mangakahia has decided to keep her career dreams and aspirations alive by giving herself a chance to play at the next level.

Today, the brisbane, australia native announced on social media that she has declared for the 2021 w-n-b-a draft.

-- posting this picture saying: "while my collegeiate career has come to a close, i am excited to play proessionally and will be entering the 2021 wnba draft.

Coming to college in america was the best decision of my life and i wouldn't change anything about the path i took.

Go dragons, forever orange."

she wrote what seems like a love letter to syracuse.

Tiana's path was a taxing one but an inspirational one for us all.

After overcoming a battle with breast cancer that stole a year of her basketball career at syracuse, she came back this season and led the a-c-c- in assists and was the third- highest scorer on this team.

Her courage is something that the syracuse community, all of central new york and women's basketball fans will never forget.

that's it for us... we'll see you back here