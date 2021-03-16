12ppm-2021-03-16

President biden hits the road today with details on the american rescue plan.... plus... lighting causes a house fire in hamilton county this morning... the latest on the investigation is coming up in a live report... "news 12 now at noon.

Heavy rain...damaging lightning and thunder in the tennessee valley this morning...

The chattanooga fire department was called to 39-30 bowman the chattanooga fire department was called to 39-30 bowman lane this morning.... when crews arrived they found a camper on fire... firefighters worked for some time to get the fire under control... one woman suffered minor burns trying to get her dogs out of the burning camper... 2 dogs died in the fire...the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Another fire broke out on highland avenue this morning...the fire was found in the back of the house..which was being remodeled... those living in the building got out safely.... including the pets...which you can see the firefighters comforting on the scene.... there is no word yet what caused the fire.

President biden is headed to a philadelphia suburb this morning as the white house continues what it's calling "the help is here tour" to tout the benefits of the american rescue plan which was signed into law last week.

Skyler henry has more details from the white house.

:51 - :58 :59 - 1:09 1:12 - 1:16 1:25 - 1:29 president biden is hitting the road to tout his "american rescue plan" and the benefits small businesses can receive...especia lly those that missed out during the last round of relief.

"main street businesses from hardware stores to beauty salons that needed the help most were left behind.

400,000 are now gone.

We will not let that happen this time."

This is all part of a six state swing for the president, vice president, and their spouses to sell the plan to the american public.

"it's not selling, it's literally letting people know their rights, right?

It's like, you buy a product, you've already been sold on the product but you need some directions on the box, usually, right?"

The republican national committee is launching a counter-messaging campaign today spreading the message that the money in the bill isn't targeted to fight the pandemic.

Minority leader) "reports from california suggest that some local governments may suggest using some of the massive bailouts that democrats sent them on bonuses."

The biden administration is also pressing states to make vaccinations available all adults by may 1st.

Today - mississippi becomes the second state to expand vaccine eligibility to any adult 16 or older.

"i think that's great for mississippi so we can get back to some kind of normalcy.

We all need it."

Dr. anthony fauci - says so far...there have been a few allergic reactions to the vaccine...only about four cases out of every one million shots.

"there does not appear to be anything that we would call a red flag."

Several european countries have suspended use of the astra-zeneca vaccine over concerns about blood clots.

The british drug maker says a review of 17 million people in the the uk and europe who have received the vaccine found less than 40 developed blood clots...which they say is 'lower than what you'd expect to find in the general population.'

Skyler henry, cbs news, the white house.

Hamilton county schools are receiving over 40 and a half hamilton county schools are receiving over 40 and a half million dollars from the latest covid relief.

That 40 and a half million is a one- time payment through the covid relief bill to help schools through elementary and secondary school emergency relief... during the hamilton county school board meeting, the school system broke down where the money will be allocated.

Of the 40 million, nearly two million will be going to the county's charter schools and an additional two million will go to indirect costs.

Of the remaining 36 million dollars, about 70 percent is being divided between learning loss, education technology, and learning acceleration.

The proposal has been submitted to the state for approval.

Hamilton county school board members got a presentation from ssc services monday night.

Out of 6 vendors for a new custodial and grounds services contract, ssc services is recommended by school staff.

"to me the staffing and their approach to staffing their approached to benefits and their approach to training set them apart from many of the other competitors."

Board members could vote on this on thursday.

Now the story of a young sprinter from nebraska who already has her eyes on a big prize....and is working hard to fulfill her dreams. naomi ruchim has the story from new york.

:20-:26 :49-:53 jaiya patillo is just 12 years old and can run 17 miles-per-hour.

This training video went viral after espn put it on tiktok...and now more than 100 million people have seen it.

We started at 12 or 13 and then we planned on stopping at 15, but my coach said it was like i was jogging, so we went up to 17.

He said or i said, i could have gone up to 18.

Jaiya is no stranger to sprinting...she's already a nine- time junior olympian.

Her dad knew early on...she was destined for the track.

I would hear jaiya running and i would happen to look at her legs and her legs were not just walking, they were striding and i knew then she would be a runner.

And she's got mom's backing too.

We are just here to support her and to make sure she get as far in life as she wants to go.

Jaiya trains several days a week....and tries to stay grounded despite racking up multiple awards and medals.

The main thing i focus on is staying humble, staying true to who i am and staying focused.

Jaiya plans to keep running.....all the way to the 2024 olympics in paris.

Naomi ruchim, cbs news jaiya is an honor roll student who also likes to draw and paint.

Now from the epb weather center, your storm team 12 right now forecast cbs news is reporting...it's last call for one lotto winner.



























Heading into thursday but cooler and drier w can back to you at the desk to check at unclaimed mega mil thelions ticket purchased last year is set to expire tomorrow.

The winning ticket was purchased in rhode island on saint patrick's day in 20-20, and comes with a one-year expiration date.

It's worth $1-million-dollars.

And the rightful owner has less than 24-hours to accept the lump sum.

In today's steals and deals...we take a look at beauty stat....why you want to check it out!

The popular south-by- southwest film festival goes online today, and we get a glimpse of what's happening "in the heights."

Nichelle medina has your "eye on entertainment" report.

Warner brothers has released two new trailers for its upcoming musical drama "in the heights."

Nats..."they say you work hard, you live by the rules, things will come and those things will heal you."

Based on lin manuel miranda's tony-award-winning broadway musical, the film follows three days in the life of a new york city store owner who inherits a fortune from his grandmother.

"in the heights" hits theaters and hbo max june 18th.

Nats...music this year's south by southwest film festival goes online today through saturday.

Among the 75 features: "introducing selma blair," a documentary chronicling a year in the life of actress selma blair, as she fights her battle against multiple sclerosis.

The film arrives on discovery plus later this year.

Investigative journalist david holthouse searches for bigfoot decades after hearing a story about three men killed in northern californa in the documentary "sasquatch."

The film also debuts as a three-part series on hulu on april 20th.

Nats..."i've been in a band my whole life, felt like..."

And another documentary, "tom pettty, somewhere you feel free" follows the late rocker with never-before- seen footage as he created his "wildflowers" album.

You can sign up for south-by- southwest on the festival's website.

And amanda bynes proves that girls can do anything guys can do in the film "she's the man.

" bynes plays viola, who disguises herself as her twin brother, and joins the boys' soccer team.

Paramount has released "she's the man" on blu-ray, dvd, and digital to celebrate the film's 15th anniversary.

That's your eye on entertainment.

Nichelle medina, cbs news, los angeles.

Lacey gonzalez gave birth to her fourth baby in an unusual way, but lacey gonzalez gave birth to her fourth baby in an unusual way, but with some help.

Gonzalez almost made it in to hennepin healthcare's birth center on march 8, 2021, but by the time they got to the parking lot, her husband had to run into the facility to get help.

Officer tiffany owen helped deliver gonzalez's baby in the parking lot, and in return, gonzalez named baby tiffany after the officer that helped bring her into the world.

