The all-new Hyundai BAYON Exterior Design

Hyundai Motor revealed Hyundai BAYON today, an all-new crossover SUV designed specifically for Europe.

As a B-segment SUV, BAYON will be the latest and smallest member of Hyundai’s expanding SUV family.

The all-new BAYON features a compact exterior, a roomy interior, and a long list of intelligent safety and connectivity features which make it stand out in its segment.

With this, the all-new BAYON democratises technology, making high-tech safety and connectivity features accessible for all.

In line with Hyundai’s existing SUV naming strategy, BAYON’s name was inspired by a vacation hotspot: Bayonne, the capital of the French Basque Country and one of the most beautiful destinations in the south-west of France.

As BAYON is designed to meet the demands of the European market, the company decided to give it a European name.