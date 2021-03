Nevadans in majority as Senate OKs COVID-19 relief bill

Nevada Democrats Jacky Rosen and Catherine Cortez Masto were both in the razor-thin majority Saturday as the U.S. Senate approved a $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill.

AMERICANS.BOTH OF NEVADA’S SENATORSVOTED IN FAVOR OF THAT COVIDRELIEF BILL.SENATOR JACKIE ROSEN SAIDIT QUOTE:"...CONTAINS NUMEROUS PROVISIONSTO BRING MUCH-NEEDED RELIEF TOFAMILIES, SMALL BUSINESSES,FRONTLINE WORKERS, STATE ANDLOCAL GOVERNMENTS, AND SCHOOLSIN NEVADA AND ACROSS THECOUNTRY."AND SENATOR CATHERINECORTEZ MASTO SAYING IN PART..."THERE IS NO SILVER BULLETFOR ADDRESSING A CRISIS ASSEVERE AS THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC,BUT THIS BILL WILL MAKE A REALDIFFERENCE TO NEVADA’S