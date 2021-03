Vegas is starting to feel like Vegas again

I’M JACKIE KOSTEK.VEGAS IS STARTING TO FEELLIKE VEGAS AGAIN.MCCARRAN INTERNATIONALAIRPORT REPORTS MORE PEOPLE AREFLYING IN AND OUT AS BUSINESSESINCREASE CAPACITY.BUT THERE ARE STILL COVIDPROTOCOLS IN PLACE UP AND DOWNTHE STRIP.13 ACTION NEWS REPORTERASTRID MENDEZ SPOKE WITHVISITORS ABOUT WHETHER OR NOTPEOPLE ARE STILL FOLLOWING THOSEGUIDELINES...ASTRID?HERE ON THE STRIP, THEREARE PLENTY OF PEOPLE WALKINGAROUND, GOING IN AND OUT OFHOTELS - WHICH HAS SOME LOCALSWORRIED ABOUT ANOTHER RISECORONAVIRUS CASES.COVID-19 NUMBERS HAVE BEEN GOINGDOWN ACROSS THE COUNTRY.

ANDTHAT HAS LED MORE AND MORETOURISTS TO VENTURE OUT -VISITING THE LAS VEGAS VALLEY.WHILE THIS IS GREAT NEWS FOR THEECONOMY, THE THREAT OF COVID-19IS LITERALLY IN THE AIR.SOT BRIAN"WE’RE NOT AT OUR DESTINATIONYET, WE’RE STILL SEEING A LOT OFTRANSMISSION IN THE COMMUNITY SOWE STILL HAVE TO KEEP UP WITHALL THE THINGS WEB BEEN DOINGALL ALONG.(TWEET)THE FIRST STOP FOR MOST TOURISTS- MCCARRAN AIRPORT - ANNOUNCEDTHEY NOW HAVE TEAMS IN THETERMINALS - REMINDING PEOPLE TOWEAR THEIR MASKS UNLESS THEY’REEATING OR DRINKING.BUT THAT ISN’T ALWAYS THE CASEON LAS VEGAS BOULEVARD.

MANY ARESEEN WITHOUT MASKS IN LARGECROWDS.AND TOURISTS HAVE TAKEN NOTICE.SOT(NO COS)"WITH HAVING SO MANY CROWDS,THERE’S A LOT LESS SOCIALDISTANCING""WE’RE A LITTLE SURPRISED AT HOWMANY PEOPLE, BUT THEY’RE REALLYGOOD ON SAFETY.&"IT’S A MIX, LIKE 50/50, ..

IPROBABLY EXCEPTED MORE PEOPLE.BUT OVERALL, MOST PEOPLE WESPOKE TO SAID THEY FEELRELATIVELY SAFE.SOT ANTHONYLAS VEGAS HAS EVERYTHING THATYOU WANT AND I THOUGHT THATSINCE THEY OPENED UP IT WOULD BESAFE AND WE’RE REALLY ENJOYINGOURSELVES.SOT JOEYI SEE A LOT FO PEOPLE DOING THEMASK THING AND I GUESS THAT’SGOOD, BUT AT THE SAME TIME I SEEEVERYONE TOUCHING HAD RAILS ANDTOUCHING THEIR FACE, AND IT JUSTSEEMS REALLY LIKE A WASTE OFTIMEIT DOES NOT BOTHER ME THAT MUCHBECAUSE IF I WANTED TO BESOCIALLY DISTANCING, I PROBABLYWOULD BE AT HOME.RIGHT NOW MOST BUSINESSESARE STILL OPERATING AT 35PERCENT.AT LEAST UNTIL MARCH 15THWHEN THEY’RE SET TO RISE TO 50PERCENT.BUT STATE LEADERS SAY THATALL DEPENDS ON WHETER OR NOT WECAN KEEP OUR CASE NUMBERS LOW.