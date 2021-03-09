Harry Potter superfan has world's largest Wizarding World collection

But once you open the door, it leads to a whole other world...

On a quiet road in South Wales, there is a house that looks the same as all the others.

But once you open the door, it leads to a whole other world... a wizarding world!

Victoria Maclean from Neath in Wales has the world's largest collection of Wizarding World memorabilia, with a staggering 3,686 pieces tucked away in her home.

Victoria has a whole room dedicated to her collection with boxes, trunks and drawers stuffed with J.K Rowling's Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts memorabilia.

Victoria has been collecting merchandise for over 18 years and was delighted to be granted the Guinness World Record for the world's largest Wizarding World collection.

"It has taken me 18 years, since I was the age of 21, to collect everything," she says in the video.

Her collection includes posters, wands from all the characters and Pop!

Vinyl bobbleheads and much more!

Some of Victoria's items were especially hard to come by.

Her favourite and the rarest piece is a 24-carat gold-plated golden snitch puzzle from Japan.