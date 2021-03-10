Pinal County prepares to distribute Johnson and Johnson vaccine

More people in Pinal County are now eligible to receive the coronavirus vaccine.

Next week, many can expect to get a brand-new vaccine as well, as the county has gotten its hands on a 3,500-dose shipment of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

On Tuesday, more than a dozen EMTs, firefighters, nurses, and other volunteers got a crash course on the details surrounding the recently approved Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

Those in attendance say it’s all about the details as they add another option to their growing list of vaccines.