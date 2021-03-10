Harrowing sounds and scenes continue in violent Myanmar crackdown

In Myanmar, where political instability continues due to the military coup that occurred in February, an order of curfew was issued and the junta continues to violently crackdown on protesters.

Videos posted on social media on March 9 show that officers broke into a residential area and threatened to shoot if residents did not stay inside.

The footage was filmed and posted on social media by @Mya_San01.