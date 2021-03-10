Police investigation launched after body found in woodland near Derbyshire canal, UK

Footage from March 7 shows the scene cordoned off as forensic teams examined the area.

A police investigation has been launched after a body was found in a wooded area near Erewash Canal, Ilkeston.

Footage from March 7 shows the scene cordoned off as forensic teams examined the area.

The filmer said: "The find happened as a woman who was caught short and needing a pee entered the wooded area looking for a quiet place to relieve herself.

"She was in the area after dropping her car off at a nearby garage and was told to have a wander down the canal and she would be called when the works were completed.

"The garage tried to call the woman once the work was completed but had no success.

Three hours later the woman appeared at the garage completely white in the face and explained the entire ordeal she had just experienced.

"She had become desperate for a wee and had walked off the canal path into a wooded area to find somewhere private to have to relieve herself.

"In doing so she 'practically stood on the body' which she explained was in pieces and showed signs where animals had been at it." Derbyshire Police released a statement: "At around 3 pm yesterday, Friday March 5, a call was received from a member of the public regarding a body near to a canal path in Ilkeston.

"On police arrival a body was found and investigations are ongoing to establish the identity and further details surrounding the death."