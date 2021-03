A Year In Lockdown: Moments Of Kindness, Confusion And Covid-19

The first official national lockdown began on 23 March 2020.

As we mark a year in and out of restrictions, we look back at the events that defined our shared experience and the personal stories that HuffPost UK were proud to help tell.

From the key workers keeping the country running, to the quiet heroes volunteering their time, to the industries trying to stay afloat, and the kind people keeping a smile on our faces.