Teen earns coveted spot on team from Netflix show “Cheer”

Kyler Carreon started tumbling only a few years ago, but this fall he will join the team made famous by the Netflix show “Cheer”.

The Beaumont, Texas high school student has watched gymnastics videos for years and started practicing as much as he could.

Kyler said, “When I was probably a sophomore in high school, I was at the football games and everyone was always just like ‘Oh my God, look at him’.

I just caught people’s eye and it was just so humbling.

It did everything for my confidence.

I just thought that maybe I could be something one day.”