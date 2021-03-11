Meigs Falls in State tourney

Long time meigs county girls basketball coach jason powell is stepping down this year.

Be really cool to go out with a state title.

Tigers facing westview in the state quarterfinals in murfreesboro.

Looked promising in the first quarter.

Jaci powell the three.

Ella crowder adds a corner three-ball.

Meigs county led it 10-3 after that first quarter.

Jacelyn stone breaking down the defense on the lay-in.

She does it one more time as the tigers still led it 17-15 at halftime.

But the third quarter was a bummer for meigs.

Emerson layhue a three pointer.

The chargers out-scored the tigers 14-2 in the third.

And they weren't going to let meigs county back in it.

Abby gordon with a three pointer.

Westview wins 41-30.

News 12's angela moryan has more from murfreesboro.

Angie: it was looking good for meigs county after the 1st half, going into the break with a 2 point lead.

Then exhaustion set in.

A bigger court stretched the lady tigers thin, especially with such a short bench.

Coach jason powell says meigs was just outmatched by the perennial powerhouse westview lady chargers team.

Powell: when you're not making any shots, it just seems to snowball on you a little bit.

And even though i think they may have gotten a little tired but they made some shots and that's just instant energy.

Stone: i'm extremely proud of everything we've done, not only this year, but the year before that, and the year before that all we've accomplished together.

Angie: i know it didn't end like you wanted, but does this seem like the exclamation point on your senior season?

Stone: that's pretty much been our goal the past four years we've been in high school so it was really nice to finally get there and experience it and play on this big court in front of all these people.

We're really grateful to be here even though it didn't end how we wanted.

Angie: even though this marks the end to their high school careers, all five seniors are playing at the next level in college.

Four actually sticking together and playing at tennessee weslyan.

State championship run over however, their legacy forever etched in meigs county history.

Stick with us as we continue to bring you live coverage from the galss house as bradley central comes back for yet another state tournament tomorrow.

