New COVID-19 vaccination process to begin in Massachusetts

THE EYEOPENER’S TODD KAZAKIEWICHIS LIVE IN BOSTON WITH WHAT YOUNEED TO KNOW.REPORTER: TODAY WILL BE THE LASTDAY ELIGIBLE RESIDENTS SEARCHFOR MASS VACCINATION SITEBOOKINGS ON THE VAX-FINDERWEBSITE.THE CHANGE COMES AS TEACHERS,STAFF AND BUS DRIVERS ENTER THEPOOL TO GET THOSE SHOTS.STARTING TOMORROW, THE STATEWILL ROLL OUT A PRE-REGISTRATIONSYSTEM.THE WEB ADDRESS IS ON YOSCREEN,MASS.GOV/COVID-19-VACCINE.THE STATE TEAMED UP WITH GOOGLETO LAUNCH THAT SITE, WHICH WILLALLOW PEOPLE TO PLUG IN THEIRINFORMATION, THEN GETNOTIFICATION WHEN APPOINTMENTSBECOME AVAILABLE.THAT MEANS NO MORE MAD DASH FOROPEN SLOTS ON THURSDAYS.BUT THE NEW SITE DOES COME WITHA CAVEAT.