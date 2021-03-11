Breonna Taylor Demonstrations GMK 031121

March 13th marks one year since the death of Breonna Taylor in Louisville and the city is making preparations for demonstrations planned to honor her memory on the anniversary.

The city-- making preparations for demonstrations planned to honor her memory on the anniversary.

Fs txt bullets:no demonstrations planned for one-year anniversary louisville -downtown roads closed ..

To ... according to our abc affiliate -- whas -- many downtown roads... will be closed to create a walking plaza for those who plan to gather at jefferson square park this weekend..

L-m-p-d chief erika shields says blocks adjacent to the park..will be limited to pedestrians only...from friday through sunday..

Mayor greg fischer says he expects the events to be a solemn rememberance -- a recognition of changes that have happpened and