Train driver loses control and crashes into metal barrier at Bangkok station

A passenger train overran the tracks and crashed through a flower bed in Bangkok, Thailand, on Thursday (March 11).

The locomotive was empty while preparing for the journey from the Hua Lamphong train station to neighbouring province Chachoengsao.

However, the driver lost control of the vehicle and smashed through a metal barrier and flower bed at the end of the line.

A large pink orchard was knocked onto the ground before the train was brought to a stop.

Officials said that there were no passengers onboard the train at the time and nobody was injured.