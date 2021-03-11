What you need to know: March 11

Here's what you need to know to start your day on Thursday, March 11.

Morning- a judge has reinstated a third degree murder charger for the officer involved in the killing of george floyd... former minneapolis officer derrick chauvin now aces third and second degree murder charges..

Jury selection in that trial is still ongoing.

A 1400 dollar check could soon be on its way to your wallet... the house passed the one-point- nine trillion dollar covid relief bill wednesday...appr oving direct payments for adults who qualify, as well as jobless benefits, and money for schools.

President biden is set to sing that bill into law friday.

## and tonight- president biden, will hold his first prime-time address since taking office..

Marking one year since the start of the covid-19 pandemic..

White house reps say the president will also discuss the impact of coronavirus on the u.s. and the "path forward" through the pandemic.

## we are tracking vaccine distribution across our region..

Butte county has administered nearly 65- thousand vaccine doses.

Shasta -- almost 36-thousand doses.

And more than 11- thousand have received their shot in tehama county.

Here's a look at the number of doses administered in glenn, modoc, and trinity counties.

Nearly one-third of modoc county has now been fully vaccinated.### shasta county public health says it is still planning on how to best distribute the single shot coronavirus vaccine..

Shasta county received about 14-hundred doses of the johnson & johnson vaccine this week.

Health reps say they will have more time to plan..

As the vaccine is much easier to store than other options..

And can be stored at temperatures similar to your refrigerator.

Public health also says, this vaccine would be ideal for people who are homebound or lack transportation.# ## also today- an important meeting for anyone impacted by local wildfires... butte county is set to hold a virtual meeting..

Discussing the topic of hazard tree removal and wildfire especially for homes and properties affected by the north complex of fires..

That live meeting kicks off at 4 p.m... on the butte county facebook