Six-State Trooper Project underway

The indiana ste police is teaming up with departments from kentucky, michigan, ohio, pennsylvania and west virginia.

It's known as the six- state trooper project and it will be going on through saturday.

Officers will mainly be focusing on criminal patrol and drug interception.

Performing a large/multi-state project allows law enforcement to effectively intercept criminals moving from point a to point b.

For the next few days you can expect to see more troopers on the roads doing traffic stops.

Of course, during this time you should keep officers in mind and change lanes or slow down to allow troopers to safely perform their duties.

And as always, if you see something, say something.

You can always call 9-1-1 or the indiana state police post at the number on your screen.

That's (765) 567-2125.

Reporting in tippecanoe county.

Cody melin, news 18.

