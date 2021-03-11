UK nurses take aim at Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak at slow handclap protest

National Health Service staff took part in a planned mass slow handclap outside University College Hospital on Thursday (11 March).

NHS workers were protesting against a recently announced pay rise of just one per cent, proposed by Chancellor Rishi Sunak.

The national event was organised by public service trade union Unison for 8pm and will be repeated on April 1 to coincide with the day that NHS staff are due to receive their pay rise.

Video shows staff taking part in the slow handclap and chants that took aim at UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson as well as Sunak.