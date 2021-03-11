Vigo County School Corporation celebrates National School Breakfast Week

(WTHI) - Vigo County Schools are celebrating two things this week.

At wthi tv dot com.

Your child is eligible for free meals if they attend vigo county schools.

The u-s-d-a is extending its grant for free meals through september 30-th.

There's a chance it could be extended even longer.

While many families in the county qualified for free or reduced meals, others did not.

This option is open to "all" students.

But there are always people on the edge.

There are people who are newly qualified for that, especially with covid-19.

It's a huge boost that they don't have to worry about paying for breakfast or lunch.

(:13) students who are doing remote learning can pick up their breakfast and lunch at their school from 11 a.m.

To noon.