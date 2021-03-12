Mikel Arteta believes Arsenal are own worst enemy despite win over Olympiacos

Mikel Arteta saw Arsenal leave Olympiacos in charge of their Europa League tie following a good win – but admitted his side were once again their own worst enemy as a defensive error almost proved costly.The Gunners will defend a 3-1 lead at the Emirates Stadium next week and were good value for their round of 16 first leg win in Greece.
Two things Mikel Arteta got right and one major worry as Arsenal beat Olympiacos
Daily Star
