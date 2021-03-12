Mikel Arteta believes Arsenal are own worst enemy despite win over Olympiacos
Mikel Arteta saw Arsenal leave Olympiacos in charge of their Europa League tie following a good win – but admitted his side were once again their own worst enemy as a defensive error almost proved costly.The Gunners will defend a 3-1 lead at the Emirates Stadium next week and were good value for their round of 16 first leg win in Greece.