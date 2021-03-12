pandemic one year

Kristen copeland.

One year ago today, the world health organization declared covid 19 a pandemic.

Little by little, we lost things.

--the ability to travel freely.

--go to school.

--gather in public.

After a tumultuous year of uncertainty, we are getting back those things; through our actions, we are taking back those things.

Some who would otherwise still be here are no longer with us.

Gathering and human closeness were discouraged in favor of isolation.

"got your mask?"

Became the new "where's your cellphone?

It's hard, even for those buried in it every day, to believe that we are a year into the covid-19 global pandemic :28 "i still go back to a year ago thinking then that we were looking at six weeks, two months of issues and shutdowns and viruses and whatever.

It's really hard to believe it's a year later" 3:00 "originally it was two weeks to flatten the curve, then two weeks became a month, then six months, and now a year" march 12, herkimer county officials announced the first local covid-19 case.

On march 17th 2020, six days after the world health organization declared the global pandemic, oneida county executive anthony picente announced that covid 19 made its way to oneida county 'i expect the next few months to be the most severe" what picente couldn't know at the time, was that the darkest days would be winter of 2020....when new cases in the county would surpass 300 a day.

Between the declaration fo the pandemic and announcement of oneida county's first case, picente undertook the drastic step of closing schools, on friday march 13th....effective the following monday 12:28 "i keep using the term crippled the world.

It halted so many things and we're still dealing with it a year later" one year into it, new cases in oneida county are down to around 30-40 a day.

And early next week, picente will release safety guidelines to help school districts bring kids back to the classroom, full time 17:39 "if we can figure out a way to participate in high risk sports, we should be able to figure out a way for them to be in the classroom every day" otsego county officials also believe the slow but steady march toward normal life is underway.

And they're hopeful 2:08 "think we've got around 15% of otsego county vaccinated and that's changing fast, we're gonna get a mass vaccinatino site at suny oneonta in a coupleweeks.

: we're not there yet .....3:32 "there's no doubt we're gonna be dealing with this throughout 2021" 3:45 "i think we're gonna be in masks through this year in public settings" jf, nc2.

