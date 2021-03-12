THE UNHOLY movie (2021) - Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Cricket Brown, Christine Adams

THE UNHOLY movie (2021) Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: THE UNHOLY follows Alice, a young hearing-impaired girl who, after a supposed visitation from the Virgin Mary, is inexplicably able to hear, speak and heal the sick.

As word spreads and people from near and far flock to witness her miracles, a disgraced journalist (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) hoping to revive his career visits the small New England town to investigate.

When terrifying events begin to happen all around, he starts to question if these phenomena are the works of the Virgin Mary or something much more sinister.

Based upon James Herbert's best-selling book "Shrine." directed by Evan Spiliotopoulos starring Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Cricket Brown, Christine Adams, Cary Elwes, Katie Aselton, William Sadler, Diogo Morgado release date April 2, 2021 (in theaters)