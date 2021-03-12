3-11-21 SCORES: Clinton shuts out Skaneateles to remain perfect this season

Games as clinton hosted skaneateles tonight.

The lakers got the better of the warriors in the 2019 final - with clinton repaying the favor last year.

Final home game of the shortened season for the warriors tonight.

They're 3-0 - and just beat skaneateles on the road monday.

--- first period - clinton putting on the pressure - after a shot - some chaos at the side of the net.

Pops out and perri cronk finds a wide open alyssa nardslico who tucks a wrister into the bottom corner.

Warriors on the board first.

--- that's the score into the second which was more of a goalie battle - and casey clausen was winning.

The eighth grader - coming up big kicking the leg out to stop a one- timer from the point on a lakers power play.

--- about six and a half minutes later - it's emily evans with a clear path to the net but clausen denies her getting a piece of it with the shaft of her stick.

--- how about another?

Campbell torrey from a sharp angle and clausen with the stop sending it into the corner... (((score))) ...the warriors netminder made 14 saves to earn her second shutout of the year.

Clinton adds two more from mia lopata in the third and take this one 3-0.

(((scores))) other scores tonight - girls hoops - cooperstown tops richfield springs 50-33.

Danielle season - 17 points for the hawkeyes.

--- madison 39-32 over deruyter - maryellen coleman - 16 points, 10 rebounds for the blue devils.

(((change))) boys side - waterville with a dominant 77-37 win against sauquoit valley.

Tyson maxam 27 - connor marriott 24.

--- big matchup - holland patent edges notre dame 79-69.

Adam jones 26 - dylan ernst 21 points.

(((change))) boys volleyball action - mount markham with a three-game sweep over canastota.

Dan otis - 15 kills, three aces.

Devin evans had 16 assists, and two aces.

More scores online at wktv.com.

