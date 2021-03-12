The Living Witnesses Documentary movie

The Living Witnesses Documentary movie trailer HD - Plot synopsis: The Living Witnesses is a film tying the past to the present: from antisemitism, racism and the Holocaust of the Second World War to the new wave of racism emerging throughout Europe today.

Three living witnesses from the Second World War, survivors of deportation or concentration camps, meet three students from Luxembourg either born here or immigrated from Syria or the Ivory Coast.

With the deportation and the extermination of Jews in mind, the six discover how crimes against humanity still play a considerable role in the consciousness of contemporary societies.

We are still living in the post-war era, but the statements of “never again” seem to fade away.

Directed by: Karolina Markiewicz, Pascal Piron