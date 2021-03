Looking back on a historic win at the Eden

Twenty years ago, the Indian cricket team scripted a history-making win.

Battling an Australia at the top of their game, they won at Eden Gardens, Kolkata, after following on.

It was March 2001.

The 2nd Test in the Australia tour of India.

This was the game that made Harbhajan Singh a legend.

And, with their 376-run partnership, VVS Laxman and Rahul Dravid wrote a new chapter in Indian cricket.

Take a look at the highlights.