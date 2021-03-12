Scientists Propose Building a ‘Doomsday Vault’ with 6.7 Million Sperm Samples to the Moon

In an effort to protect mankind from extinction, a group of scientists from the University of Arizona is suggesting building an “ark” filled with 6.7 million sperm samples on the moon.
Veuer’s Maria Mercedes Galuppo has the story.
In an effort to protect mankind from extinction, a group of scientists from the University of Arizona is suggesting building an “ark” filled with 6.7 million sperm samples on the moon.
Veuer’s Maria Mercedes Galuppo has the story.
It would take over six times more rockets to transport the samples than it took to build the International Space Station.