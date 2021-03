A View to a Kill Movie (1985) - Roger Moore, Christopher Walken, Tanya Roberts

A View to a Kill Movie (1985) Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: The recovery of a microchip off the body of a fellow agent leads James Bond to a mad industrialist who plans to create a worldwide microchip monopoly by destroying California's Silicon Valley.

Director: John Glen Writers: Richard Maibaum, Michael G.

Wilson, Ian Fleming Stars: Roger Moore, Christopher Walken, Tanya Roberts