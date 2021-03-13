across the nation

Have outdoor plans, maybe hanging on your back porch and dinner there this evening and great weather for that and back 60s to evening hours.

I will let you know the warm weather sticks around for the weekend.

When that chance of rain does return to the forecast, that's coming up.

Jon: all americans just a few weeks away now for being available for the coronavirus vaccine.

That was president biden's message during the first prime time address to the nation last night marking a year since the start of covid lookdowns.

Fox news correspondent doug luzader has more from washington on the administration's timeline.

I had make -- i will make this independence day something truly special where we not only mark our independence as a nation, but we begin to mark our independence from this virus.

President biden speaking from the white house for his first prime time address to the nation promising a quick pace now for vaccinations.

All adult americans will be eligible to get a vaccine no later than may 1.

That's much earlier than expected.

Thank you, all.

Appreciate it.

Earlier in the day biden signed into law nearly 2 trillion-dollar covid relief package and the white house says the 1,400-dollar government checks that most americans will receive could start landing in bank accounts this weekend.

While the measure also includes extended unemployment benefits and expanded tax credits, gop leaders say it is bloated with pork loading the country with new deck just as the economy is rebounding.

Only about 20 percent of the spending went to 1,400-dollar direct checks to try to -- and keep all the unrelated socialism out of the spotlight.

This wasn't a bill to finish off the pandemic.

It was a multitrillion dollar trojan horse full of bad old liberal ideas.

Jon: definitely see pr campaign from the white house to counter that argument.

The president will be traveling to pennsylvania to tout the bill next week.

> back here in the lowcountry summerville has a new police chief.

It will the next coming