Congressman provides statement on controversial post about aid to Black farmers

Congressman sam graves is addressing his controversial facebook post about federal aid allocated to black farmers... in the original march 4th facebook post, the u.s. representative shared a rolling stones article about federal aid provided to black farmers in the covid-relief bill.

Graves commented on it saying -- quote -- "what happened to equal protection under the law?

This is wrong, and un-american" -- end quote.

His facebook post has been shared more than 270 times.

We reached out to the congressman about that post... kq2's madeline mcclain reports on his response: <<kq2's madeline mcclain reporting.

U.s. rep.

Sam graves is not backing off of his original comments.

We reached out to the congressman monday to find what specifically graves found un- american and wrong about the aid.

We were emailed a statement which read in part.

"it's wrong and un-american to create a taxpayer-funded program to pay off a farmer's debts based on the color of their skin.

All farmers, regardless of race, benefit from better management of our rivers, better trade deals like the usmca, and the repeal of the disastrous waters of the united states (wotus) rule."

We also asked about the editorial in the kansas city star which criticized graves for only supporting white farmers.

The editorial cited the history of discrimination and oppression of black american farmers -- and chronicled the use of federal money by graves and his family to prop up their farms. we also asked graves if he supports black farmers.

And for examples of that support in his record.

But he declined to address those questions.

Instead finishing his statement by staying he is working to ensure federal policies benefit all american farmers.

Reporting madeline mcclain kq2 news.

To see the facebook post for yourself, or get a link to the kansas city star editorial -- head over to our website -- kq2.com.