Newfie plays ever so gently with Cavalier puppy

Samson the giant lovable Newfoundland loves to play with his new puppy brother, Rambo the Cavalier King Charles.

He intuitively knows to be cautious of Rambo’s small size and he plays accordingly.

Sometimes Samson plays rough, but he seems to know with tug of war, he could injure Rambo by pulling too hard or too fast.

What a joy to watch these two beautiful creatures play.