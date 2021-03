Newfie and Cavalier’s boisterous playtime is a sight to see

Watching Samson, the Newfoundland, play with Rambo the Cavalier King Charles puppy is like watching a bear play with a bunny.

The sounds Samson makes would be terrifying if one didn’t know the excellent temperament of Newfoundlands.

Rambo also knows that he can trust his huge brother to play carefully with him and he instigates play all day long.

It sounds like mom is ready for them to take a break.

These two are such characters!